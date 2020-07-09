Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 05:43 PM

Jaguars sign rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

With training camp approaching, the Jacksonville Jaguars have locked in another draft pick after signing wide receiver Laviska Shenault on Thursday.

Shenault was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The signing marks the fourth of twelve total draft picks by the Jaguars.

Shenault played his college football at the University of Colorado, where he made first-Team All-Pac 12 his sophomore season and followed that up with second-team honors in his final year as a junior. Shenault surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in his best year as a sophomore, while also catching six touchdowns along with another five scores on the ground.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell has a great history selecting wide receivers in the second round. Allen Robinson (2014) and D.J. Chark (2018) have both panned out to eventually become bona fide No. 1 options.

Shenault, 21, will have to earn his playing time given the Jaguars depth at the receiver position. With Chark being Gardner Minshew's favorite target, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole have solidified their roles in the offense while looking to expand. Shenault sports good size at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds and has shown great play-making ability once the ball is in his hands. How he fairs at the next level remains to be seen, but the Jaguars could have another bright spot on one of the NFL's youngest rosters.

