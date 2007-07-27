Jaguars sign rookie Nelson

Published: Jul 27, 2007 at 12:50 PM

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie safety Reggie Nelson to a contract today. Nelson was drafted with the Jaguars' top pick in the first round out of Florida. He was one of the 11 players selected by the Jaguars in the 2007 NFL Draft in April. All of the Jaguars draft picks have now signed contracts.

Nelson, 23, was the 21st overall selection in the draft and was the third safety drafted in 2007. The 5-11, 198-pounder was the highest defensive back drafted by the Jaguars and joins Donovin Darius as the only two safeties drafted in the first round in team history.

The Melbourne, Florida native helped Florida capture the 2007 BCS National Championship after being named first-team All-America. He started 18 of his 25 games at Florida after transferring from Coffeyville Community College. He recorded 97 tackles (66 solo), seven interceptions and four sacks at Florida.

The Jaguars' Training Camp will officially begin on Saturday at the practice fields adjacent to Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. The morning session begins at 10:15 a.m. and the night session is at 7:00 p.m. both are open to the public.

