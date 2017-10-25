Jaguars sign LB Telvin Smith to 4-year, $44M extension

Smith has been part of a linebacking corps that includes veteran Paul Posluszny and potential-packed Myles Jack and has terrorized the majority of the Jaguars' opponents in 2017, with Smith leading the way. It doesn't show in the statistics quite as much -- Smith has 58 tackles, one sack, three passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in 2017 -- but all one needs is to watch one half of a Jaguars game to spot its most effective front-seven defender, and that's Smith. We've raved about him more than once in game recaps and on the Around The NFL Podcast, and Jacksonville Jaguars executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin and general manager David Caldwell got ahead of the storm of suitors Smith would have had lining up outside his front door by locking down the linebacker before he could hit free agency after this season.