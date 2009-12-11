Jaguars sign Harrington away from Cardinals to bolster D-line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars signed first-year defensive end Chris Harrington off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad Friday and waived first-year defensive back Kennard Cox.
The Jaguars continue to look for help along a defensive line that has endured season-ending injuries to Reggie Hayward, Rob Meier and Bryan Smith. The team also waived defensive tackle Derek Landri last week.
The Cardinals drafted the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Harrington in the sixth round in 2008. He spent time on Arizona's practice squad last season before being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals and playing in three games. The Bengals waived Harrington during final cuts in September, and he rejoined the Cardinals.
