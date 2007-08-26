Jaguars sign former first-round pick to bolster linebacker corps

Published: Aug 26, 2007 at 10:12 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former first-round draft pick Chris Claiborne signed with Jacksonville on Sunday, giving the Jaguars some much-needed depth at linebacker after backup Tony Gilbert was lost for the season.

The Jags also signed linebacker Kevis Coley and defensive tackle Joe Anoai.

The team placed Gilbert on injured reserve, three days after he tore a biceps muscle against Green Bay. Jacksonville also placed rookie defensive end Brian Smith on the physically unable to perform list and waived place-kicker Aaron Elling.

The moves came two days before the NFL's first mandatory roster cut, which will force the Jaguars to trim 11 players.

But with several players sidelined for Thursday night's preseason finale against Washington, coach Jack Del Rio needed extra bodies to make it through the week.

Linebacker was the biggest concern. With Gilbert, Clint Ingram (ankle) and Pat Thomas (hamstring) out and starters Mike Peterson and Daryl Smith not expected to play much, the Jags were essentially down to four linebackers heading into the preseason finale.

So they signed Claiborne and Coley.

The ninth overall pick by Detroit in 1999, Claiborne also played for Minnesota, St. Louis and the New York Giants. He has 567 tackles, 15 sacks and eight interceptions in 105 career games.

Coley spent the final two months of last season on Jacksonville's practice squad.

Anoai originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted rookie free agent this year, but was waived in May.

