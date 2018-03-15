Jaguars sign ex-Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Jacksonville has agreed to terms with former Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Seferian-Jenkins turned his career around with Gang Green, posting career-highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (357) last season after battling alcoholism early in his career with the Buccaneers.
Although "ASJ" isn't much of a threat with the ball in his hands, he possesses reliable hands to move the chains as a possession receiver and the size and athleticism to help Bortles as a red-zone weapon.
Since the onset of free agency, Jacksonville's David Caldwell-Tom Coughlin braintrust has imported Seferian-Jenkins, re-signed Marqise Lee, splurged on former Colts wideout Donte Moncrief, added ex-Redskins tight end Niles Paul and landed the best guard on the market in former Panthers Pro Bowler Andrew Norwell.