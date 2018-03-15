Jaguars sign ex-Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Around the NFL

Published: Mar 15, 2018 at 09:58 AM
Chris Wesseling

The Jaguars are fulfilling their plan to upgrade the talent surrounding quarterback Blake Bortles.

Jacksonville has agreed to terms with former Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

The Jags beat out the Saints and Seahawks, who also showed interest in signing the No. 38 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Seferian-Jenkins turned his career around with Gang Green, posting career-highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (357) last season after battling alcoholism early in his career with the Buccaneers.

Although "ASJ" isn't much of a threat with the ball in his hands, he possesses reliable hands to move the chains as a possession receiver and the size and athleticism to help Bortles as a red-zone weapon.

Since the onset of free agency, Jacksonville's David Caldwell-Tom Coughlin braintrust has imported Seferian-Jenkins, re-signed Marqise Lee, splurged on former Colts wideout Donte Moncrief, added ex-Redskins tight end Niles Paul and landed the best guard on the market in former Panthers Pro Bowler Andrew Norwell.

The Jaguars aren't resting on their laurels after reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2017.

