Jaguars sign DT Abry Jones to four-year, $16M deal

Jacksonville has made its first signing of the second Tom Coughlin era.
The Jaguars signed defensive tackle Abry Jones to a four-year deal on Wednesday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the contract is worth $16 million, according to a source informed of the talks.
A four-year veteran, Jones started nine of Jacksonville's final 10 games in 2016, compiling a career-high 32 combined tackles.
With free agency looming, the Jaguars have locked up one of their more consistent run stoppers early on in the offseason. Jones will rejoin a defensive tackle group that already boasts Malik Jackson and Sen'Derrick Marks, the latter of whom should be expected to have a bounceback season under a new regime in 2017.