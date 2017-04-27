Jaguars select RB Leonard Fournette with fourth pick

PHILADELPHIA - In a move that aids both a struggling quarterback and an offensive line in transition, the Tom Coughlin-led Jaguars bolstered their power running game with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday night, selecting Leonard Fournette out of Louisiana State University.
The bruising, 6-foot, 232-pound running back raised questions during the draft process about his ability to thrive in the shotgun, but an incredible frame and beastly presence on the field were too hard to pass up. Having spent lavishly in free agency this offseason on their defense, the addition of Fournette is a welcome one for a team that would like to keep their premiere corners and pass rushers off the field.
"You've got a game-changer," Fournette told NFL Network's Deion Sanders after the selection. "You've got the best running back in the draft."
In yet another sign that the running back position has returned to prime time, Fournette becomes the second straight running back to go in the top five. Only four running backs in the last decade - Fournette, Trent Richardson, Darren McFadden and Ezekiel Elliott - have been selected in the first five picks.
The selection obviously raises questions about the immediate future of Jacksonville's backfield, which already includes Chris Ivory and T. J. Yeldon. The tandem last year formed the league's 22nd best rushing offense and 29th most productive scoring backfield.
Over a three-year span at LSU, Fournette rushed 616 times for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns. He rushed for 22 alone in 2015.