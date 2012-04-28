Jaguars select Nevada LB Marshall in 5th round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Nevada linebacker Brandon Marshall in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
The Jaguars traded their fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay to move up two spots in the first round and draft receiver Justin Blackmon, so they had to wait until the fifth round Saturday to get started on the final day of the draft.
Marshall had 259 tackles, seven fumble returns and three interceptions in 52 career games at Nevada. Jacksonville selected him with the 142nd pick, taking a chance on a player who has undergone two knee operations.
He might have trouble making the team, especially since the Jaguars have five solid linebackers. Paul Posluszny, Daryl Smith and Clint Session are entrenched as starters, and Russell Allen and Kyle Bosworth are key backups.