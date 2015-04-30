Jaguars select Dante Fowler Jr. with No. 3 overall pick

The Jaguars used the third overall pick in last year's draft to find their quarterback of the future in Blake Bortles.
On Thursday night, Jacksonville spent No. 3 overall on a defensive terror in Florida's Dante Fowler Jr.
The 6-foot-3, 261-pound pass-rusher should step right into the lineup come September, giving coach Gus Bradley a quarterback-chasing force who's drawn comparisons to Oakland's Khalil Mack.
"He's got a freaky first step," NFL Media's Mike Mayock, while Daniel Jeremiah noted that Fowler "plays as hard as anyone in this draft class."
The rookie is set to see major time at Jacksonville's Leo position, furnishing this young defense with a high-motor edge rusher capable of disrupting the pocket.
It's another promising addition for a unit that finished sixth in the league last season with 45 sacks. Joining a unit with Andre Branch, Chris Clemons, Tyson Alualu and the talented Telvin Smith, the Jaguars might finally have something cooking in the AFC South.
