Jaguars' season beginning to look like it was meant to be

The decision, however, has proven to be as monumental as it has been precise. The team lost its final three games last season with Garrard as the starting quarterback, but this season he has led the Jags to nine wins in 12 starts (he missed three games in midseason with an ankle injury). Moreover, the Jaguars have locked up a playoff berth and are looking at a wild-card game at either Pittsburgh or San Diego in the first round of the playoffs.