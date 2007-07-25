Jaguars Rout Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2005) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars went nearly four years without scoring 30 points -- an NFL-record streak that players and coaches had grown tired talking about.
"We can finally put that 30-point thing to rest," coach Jack Del Rio said. "We got that done and out of the way."
The Jaguars ended the scoring slump with a field goal and a late defensive touchdown -- which came off the last of three interceptions thrown by Boller.
Byron Leftwich completed a 42-yard pass to Matt Jones with about 4 minutes to play, setting up Josh Scobee 's third field goal -- a 26-yarder that gave Jacksonville a 23-3 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Mike Peterson intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards for a score that put the Jaguars at the 30-point mark for the first time since Dec. 23, 2001 -- a 33-3 victory over Minnesota.
The Jags celebrated like they were headed to the playoffs.
Of course, the streak had become a sore subject in the locker room, especially after Del Rio predicted his team would hit the 30-point plateau several times this season.
"We're going to ride this wave all the way into the playoffs," said Peterson, who scored his first career touchdown.
The Jags didn't care that they ended the streak against a Baltimore team that played without two of the best defenders in the league -- linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed.
The Ravens (2-7) also had Boller in the lineup for the first time since the season opener. Boller was sacked four times and harassed into the interceptions. He finished 19 of 33 for 142 yards after completing his first seven passes.
"I don't have the answers," said Boller, who missed seven games after hyperextending a toe on his right foot in the opener against Indianapolis. "It's just frustrating."
Baltimore lost its fourth consecutive game and eighth in a row on the road. The Ravens also extended their streak of not scoring a touchdown to 11 quarters.
"The reality of the situation is that we're not a very good football team," Baltimore defensive end Anthony Weaver said. "Does that mean we're going to stop working? Does that mean we'll stop getting better? No. We just go back to work and try to get a win.
"Regardless of your playoff situation or not, it's all about pride now."
The Jags rebounded from a slow start for the second straight week and improved to 6-3 for the second consecutive season under Del Rio.
Last year, the Jags followed the strong start with three straight losses. Now, they play the next three on the road -- against Tennessee, Arizona and Cleveland.
The Jaguars could be without Fred Taylor for part of that stretch. Taylor missed Sunday's game with a badly bruised right foot.
Greg Jones became the first Jacksonville running back since 2001 not named Taylor to run for 100 yards. Stacey Mack was the last to do it.
It was Jones' first 100-yard game since his junior season at Florida State. He ran for 189 yards against rival Miami on Oct. 12, 2002, then tore a ligament in his right knee three weeks later. He spent much of his senior season recovering, fell to the second round of the 2004 draft and was moved to fullback this past spring.
"It's been a long time coming," said Jones, who capped a 92-yard drive in the third quarter with a 1-yard TD run. "I'm going to celebrate this one."
Matt Jones, the team's first-round pick this year, did even more damage. He had catches of 32 and 36 yards before the 42-yarder late -- when everyone thought the Jags would just run out the clock.
"Some young, talented players that we have selected in the draft are growing up and blossoming right now for us and they are producing," Del Rio said.
Notes:Ravens coach Brian Billick said he had no problem with the Jaguars passing and trying to score late in the game: "That is a competitive team that is trying to make the playoffs, trying to create an identity. I have no problem with that." ... Jags WR Ernest Wilford sprained his right shoulder in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... Matt Jones has three TD catches in his last four games.