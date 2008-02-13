Jaguars re-sign fullback Jones to five-year deal

Greg Jones won't be leaving the only NFL team he has ever played for.
The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed Jones on Wednesday. The fullback was originally a second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2004 and has played in 46 games with 27 starts over four seasons.
"I wanted to stay here," Jones told reporters during a news conference. "I just wanted to be here five more years."
Jones, who missed the entire 2006 season with a knee injury, returned to start 11 of 16 games in 2007 and was named a first alternate to the Pro Bowl. He finished with 42 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns along with 11 receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones was selected by his teammates as the Ed Block Courage Award Recipient.
The four-year veteran has played a major role for a Jaguars rushing attack that has recorded the two highest totals in franchise history the last two seasons. The Jaguars ranked first in the NFL in rushing from 2006-07 with a 154.1 average per game. The Jaguars led the AFC and ranked second in the NFL in 2007 in rushing with a 149.4 average.