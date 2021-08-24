Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury vs. Saints, will undergo further tests

﻿Travis Etienne﻿ was seen limping on the sideline during Monday night's preseason affair between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. The rookie running back was spotting in a walking boot after the Jags' 23-21 loss.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury during the game, per a source informed of the situation. Initial X-rays on Etienne's foot were negative, with the belief it's just a sprain.

The first-round pick will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury.

The report echoes coach Urban Meyer's hopes after the game, noting that it was likely a sprained foot, but said the team wouldn't know more until after tests.

Etienne played just three snaps in Monday night's game before being seen on the sideline limping badly.

Foot sprains, particularly Lisfranc injuries, can have a wide-ranging recovery time depending on the severity and how much a player can battle through pain.

If Etienne misses extended time, it would be a blow to a Jags offense that sorely needs the rookie's speed element. As a whole, Jacksonville doesn't boast a ton of high-octane movers like Etienne, so his absence would be felt regardless of how many snaps he was in line for early in the season.