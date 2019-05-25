Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: 'This is a new year'

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is ready to play after injuries kept him off the field for eight games last season.
"I put a lot on myself this offseason -- getting my body right, and just mentally coming back ready to play football," Fournette said after practice Friday, according to Jaguars.com.
He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 133 totes when he was healthy enough to play. The third-year back says he's ready to turn the page.
"This is a new year, and we have a new team," he said. "It's a new everything. It's a clean start for a lot of us guys. We're not focused on the past. The past is the past.
"Some things I did in the offseason, I've admitted I was wrong. We've moved on. We're in a good place right now. We're in a good spot."
New offensive coordinator John DeFilippo plans on Fournette being a focal point in his offense in 2019.
"He's going to be a major reason where our offense goes," he stated. "I'm not going to sugarcoat that. Leonard Fournette needs to be a big part of this offense."
Now Fournette just has to stay healthy for a season.