Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sees improvement in second preseason outing

He leaned heavily on Jones and Shenault, who caught nine of his 14 completions. He was pleased with two things he emphasized during the practice week -- making some plays on the run, and getting rid of the ball more quickly. His next step? Recognizing the value of cheap yards.

"I did think I got the ball out of my hand quicker this week," Lawrence said. "Just sometimes, I want to find the checkdown. If it's a short completion, let's take five [yards] and move on. I think sometimes I threw it away when I could've hit the checkdown. But I thought that was something I did better this week -- getting the ball out of my hand."

Lawrence flashed briefly as a runner, as well.

Midway through the second quarter, flushed from the pocket to his left on a third-and-8, he scrambled for a first down to the Saints' 20-yard line. Getting that first down demanded an ill-advised forward dive, exposing Lawrence to a sandwiching between cornerback ﻿Ken Crawley﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jalen Dalton﻿, but Lawrence clearly recognized that a hook slide wouldn't have moved the chains.

"Third and fourth down, you've got to go get it," Lawrence said.

On his final series, Lawrence connected on his first five passes before the drive stalled, taking a sack on his final snap before a failed field goal attempt.

Minshew, meanwhile, completed 13 of 21 in the second half, underthrew an open man on a deep ball, and tossed a late interception. ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ accounted for two Jacksonville TD passes late in the fourth quarter.

New Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has been coy about the quarterback decision.

He might continue to be.

But there's no need; it doesn't take an NFL coach to see that Lawrence isn't just the future in Jacksonville.