Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has no plans to cut his long locks despite team's deep fake video

The Jaguars cleared the air the following morning with a behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence getting fitted for a wig to wear in the video. One issue: The wig wasn't anything that Lawrence would actually pick if he did cut his hair.

"It didn't look good, but it looked real," he said.

He added that he has no plans -- "not anytime soon" -- to change his signature look, especially not after his success last season. Lawrence threw for 4,007 yards and a career-high 29 touchdowns in 17 starts. He also ran for nine scores.

The Jaguars finished 13-4 in coach Liam Coen's first season, won the AFC South and secured the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Jacksonville returns 19 of 22 starters and hopes to make the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99. One potential storyline to watch moving forward: free-agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who signed a two-year, $10 million deal, was a no-show for the first voluntary workout, and Coen dodged details and said an "injury report will come out at some point."

Although Lawrence's fake haircut was among the topics discussed on opening day, kicker Cam Little actually did get a new 'do. He bleached his hair and even had to FaceTime his parents to convince them the photo he sent was real.