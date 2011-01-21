Jaguars promote Monken, who will coach quarterbacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted Todd Monken from receivers coach to quarterbacks coach.
Monken replaces Mike Shula, whose contract ended after last season. Shula could have remained in Jacksonville, but chose to become quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
Monken has coached Jacksonville's receivers the past four seasons, helping develop starters Mike Sims-Walker and Mike Thomas. Monken previously worked on the college level at LSU, Oklahoma State and Eastern Michigan.
Johnny Cox, the team's quality control coach, will replace Monken as receivers coach. Offensive staff assistant Matt Griffin will fill Cox's job.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press