Jaguars Pro Bowl RB Jones-Drew to have knee surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew will have arthroscopic surgery this week to repair partially torn meniscus in his right knee.
Jones-Drew injured his knee during the preseason, played with pain for 14 games and dealt with swelling just about every week. Nonetheless, he ran for 1,324 yards and five touchdowns, and Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said the team was fortunate to have Jones-Drew for so much of the season.
Jones-Drew's knee really started bothering him after his sixth consecutive 100-yard game, Dec. 12 against the Oakland Raiders. He played the following week at Indianapolis, but he was held to 46 rushing yards. He sat out the final two games, both losses. Those were the first games he has missed because of injury in his five-year NFL career.
