Around the NFL

Jaguars players aren't happy with penalty discrepancy

Published: Jan 22, 2018 at 01:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars were called for six penalties for 98 yards, including two big pass interference flags. The New England Patriots were flagged one time for 10 yards.

The Jags' players were careful not to blame the refs for the loss but at least one was clearly not happy with the discrepancy.

"I was pissed because I seen [Danny] Amendola head-butt the hell out of Gip [Tashaun Gipson] in front of the ref and you all don't call nothing?" corner A.J. Bouye said, via ESPN.com. "It don't make no sense man; it's a lot of stuff that don't make no sense. I have a lot of respect for these people in this locker room. They kept fighting, we all kept fighting. We knew there was stuff we couldn't control, and we kept it close."

The first big penalty came at the end of the second quarter, a 32-yard pass interference on Bouye on Brandon Cooks, which set up the Patriots' first touchdown, slicing the Jags' lead to 14-10 at halftime.

"I just got to watch the tape," Bouye said. "I need to go look at the rule book on [pass interference penalties], because you're telling me the receiver can have his hands on me the whole way down the field, but if I look for the ball and try to protect myself from being pushed, it's a flag?

"Like I said, I just have to be better. I can't put my team in that situation. It's a flag, I got to own up to it, find a way to get better at it."

Arguably the biggest penalty of the game came before Bouye's DPI. On the preceding drive, Blake Bortles was called for delay of game on third-and-7 on a play that would have resulted in a first down. Wiping out that play allowed the Patriots to get the ball with plenty of time to score a tide-turning touchdown.

Bouye was especially upset that the Patriots weren't called for multiple pass interference penalties, including one on cornerback Stephon Gilmore against receiver Dede Westbrook on a fourth-down pass late in the game, and an alleged head-butt from Amendola on Gipson.

According to NFL Research, the one penalty called on the Patriots (which came on a special teams return) was the fewest on one team in a playoff game since the 2011 AFC Championship, when the Pats were called for one penalty in a win over the Ravens.

The Jags were flagged for two big defensive pass interference penalties after being hit with an NFL-low five DPIs all season.

"I'll just say that's self-explanatory," linebacker Myles Jack said about the penalty discrepancy. "Interesting. That's all I'm going to say."

Bouye went out of his way to not blame the refs for the loss.

"You all see it," Bouye said. "I got players hitting me up in the NFL saying the same thing. But at the end of the day, we can't put the blame on them. We didn't execute good enough. They executed good enough."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brett Favre expects drop-off in production from Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback

Legendary Packers QB Brett Favre is expecting a drop-off in Raiders WR Davante Adams' production without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

news

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, QB Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles  on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have set the table for a kicking competition this summer with the re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Defense's confidence 'through that roof' after winning with multiple quarterbacks

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has had six quarterbacks start games for it, but has still put together winning campaigns. Being able to win no matter who's at QB has Cameron Jordan and Co.'s confidence "boosted through that roof."

news

'Old guy' Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns

Just 28 and entering his initial campaign in Cleveland, former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is taking on a leadership role.

news

Michael Strahan on first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans'

New York Giants first-round rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux boasts the potential to do much the same, and Strahan has quickly become an engaged supporter of Big Blue's prized prospect.

news

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is very much competing for a roster spot.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is staying in the NFC South. Pinion is signing with the Falcons a week after he was released by the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW