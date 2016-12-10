Jaguars place Julius Thomas, Jared Odrick on IR

For many Jaguars fans, the end of the 2016 season can't come soon enough. For Julius Thomas and Jared Odrick, it arrived Saturday.
Jacksonville put both 2015 acquisitions on injured reserve ahead of its matchup with the Vikings on Sunday, effectively ending their seasons.
Thomas (back) caught 30 balls for 281 yards and four touchdowns in nine games with the Jags, his lowest totals since breaking out with the Broncos in 2013. Odrick played in just six games in his second season in Duval, as he struggled with separate hip and shoulder injuries.
In a lost campaign for the Jaguars and with changes on the horizon, sitting Thomas and Odrick down for the remaining four games feels oddly just. Their designations show how disappointing and underwhelming Jacksonville's highly-touted signings and acquisitions have been during the two-year-long attempt to salvage the Gus Bradley era.
Thomas and Odrick have not lived up to their five-year deals thus far and must now wait until next season to prove their worth, likely to a new regime.