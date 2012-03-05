Jaguars place franchise tag on PK Josh Scobee

Last season was his best. He made 92 percent of his field goals (23 of 25) and connected on 15 in a row to start the season. Of his 23 field goals, 12 were 40 yards or longer and five were from beyond 50 yards. His five 50-plus-yarders were the most in team history and tied for sixth in the NFL. He also set a franchise record with 39 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs, and 58 of his 62 kickoffs reached the end zone.