Jaguars OC: Marqise Lee is 'the albino tiger at the zoo'

Marqise Lee was drafted in 2014 with the talent to be that field-stretching option opposite possession receiver Allen Robinson.
Lee played just 13 games as a rookie, catching 37 passes for 422 yards and a touchdown. This offseason, Lee has missed most of the offseason work with a hamstring injury.
Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, in his first year in Jacksonville, said he's only see the wideout three times in practice.
"He's to me like the albino tiger at the zoo," Olson said, via The Florida Times-Union. "You get there and if you're lucky enough to get him to come out of the cage and see him, it's a good day. I've only seen him three times (in practice) since I've been here. Those three days he was very impressive, but he's only been out three days. So, we're hoping we can get him healthy and see him a little bit more."
The Jaguars offense has perked up with quarterback Blake Bortles flashing improved mechanics and Robinson boasting No. 1 wideout skills. Allen Hurns, a former undrafted player, has been a solid option but lacks consistency or upside Lee could provide.
If Lee can get back on the field, it will provide Bortles with a target who can make plays on the ball and stretch a defense vertically, opening up the field. At this point, however, that seems as likely as seeing an albino tiger at the zoo.