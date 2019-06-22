Jaguars' Myles Jack: Next deal 'will take care of itself'

The Jaguars first need to settle contract disputes with fellow 2016 draftees Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue. Ramsey, who's under contract for two more seasons, has already been informed he won't receive an extension this year. But the two-time Pro Bowler is expected to reset the cornerback market whenever he strikes a deal. Then there's Ngakoue, who as a former third-rounder is also in the final year of his contract but unlikely to begin the season without a new one, and is in the midst of a holdout.