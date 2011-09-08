Jaguars must sell tickets by Friday or face TV blackout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have requested and been granted a 24-hour extension to the NFL's blackout deadline, meaning the team likely will televise its home opener locally and in secondary markets.
The Jaguars have about 5,000 non-premium tickets remaining for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. It's unlikely the team would sell that many by Friday's deadline, but Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver could deem many of those as complimentary tickets or write a check for the remaining allotment at 34 percent of the face value.
The Jaguars blacked out seven home games in 2009, becoming the poster child for sluggish ticket sales. But the small-market franchise sold enough tickets to avoid any blackouts last year. The economy and the NFL lockout slowed sales this summer, leaving Jacksonville in danger of facing several blackouts.
