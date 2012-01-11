Jaguars: Mularkey is a smart, not splashy, hire

New owner Shahid Khan says he spoke to some big-name candidates, and then decided to make the "smart" choice by hiring Mularkey.
Khan says he questioned whether well-known coaches would be successful "after the splash." He believes Mularkey will.
The former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator was introduced as the franchise's fourth head coach Wednesday and says he expects to be a better head coach than his brief stint in Buffalo.
Mularkey says he learned a lot from his days with the Bills (2004-05), adding that he realized he shouldn't call plays. So the longtime coordinator will give up play-calling duties and hire an offensive guru.