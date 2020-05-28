Around the NFL

Thursday, May 28, 2020 10:32 AM

Minshew: 2020 predictions should put chip on Jags' shoulder

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Most early prognostications from amorphous football seers predict a poor season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew has seen the scribbles suggesting his squad will struggle to win games this season and believes the grim forecasts can be used as proverbial bulletin-board material.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it should put a chip on everybody's shoulder on our team, being counted out like that," Minshew said Thursday during a video conference. "I think we do have a lot to prove, prove that we're not what anybody says about us. The only people (whose) opinions matter are who's in that huddle, who's on that team, and I think we're going to set those expectations for ourselves and not worry about what anybody else has to say about us."

The suggestion that the Jags will be one of the worst teams in the league follows an offseason in which the roster went through another overhaul, trading their top corner and their most consistent defensive lineman, and made few tangible improvements. The biggest moves this offseason for Jacksonville were the trade of quarterback Nick Foles and the public spat with franchise-tagged pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

It's no surprise that Minshew disagrees with prognosticators. He must. No player -- especially a starting quarterback -- can enter a season believing his squad sucks. To do so would be antithetical to the job description.

Minshew brought a spark to Jacksonville last season, but the second-year quarterback will need to do even more heavy lifting to prove those chip-layers wrong.

After the trade of Foles and Jacksonville not acquiring another big-name quarterback, the job is Minshew's.

"It didn't change anything that I do," he said. "I'm still going to work the same way, still going to lead the same way. I had conversations with Dave Caldwell. I told him you do what you think is best for this team. I believe that I'm going to give us the best chance to win no matter what, and I just got to prove that every day and I'm excited for the opportunity to be able to prove that."

Related Content

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles
news

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles

The NFL, NFL Players Association and Electronic Arts announced a six-year renewal to their partnership, marking what the partners called "the biggest and widest-reaching interactive entertainment agreement in NFL history."
Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement
news

Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement

Multiple issues ultimately sidelined Trent Williams in 2019. But the veteran OT told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport there was a point in which he was willing to play for the Redskins.
NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal
news

NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal

The league did not vote as expected Thursday on a proposed rule change to provide an alternative to the onside kick.
Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) blocks during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-17. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley hopes to get paid 'what I feel I'm worth'

Ronnie Stanley was one of the best tackles in football last year. Now he's hoping to be paid like it. The All-Pro lineman, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, has proven to be an integral part of the Ravens' explosive offense.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches a replay against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers need more explosive plays on offense in 2020

The Packers' offense experienced its share of highs and lows last year under Matt LaFleur. He knows one potential remedy heading into Year 2: create more explosive plays.
30.40 fantasy points
news

Jaguars OC Gruden wants to utilize D.J. Chark more from slot

Wide receiver D.J. Chark became a go-to target for the Jaguars last year. This year, new OC Jay Gruden has ideas about how to make him even more effective for Jacksonville.
Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings
news

Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings

Scott Turner noted this week on a conference call that he's been impressed with the second-year signal-caller's mental acuity during Washington's Zoom sessions. 
Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert
news

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert

The former Oregon QB benefited from staying one more year in college, Hamilton said. But with on-field work curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how can Herbert reach his potential in Los Angeles?
Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter
news

Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter

After four years in Chicago as a backup linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski earned a starting role with the Las Vegas Raiders once signing a free-agent deal, and the 27-year-old is fixated on proving himself. 
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs in pursuit during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 28-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney in no rush to sign with a team

The month of May is in its final days and DE Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but is in no hurry to sign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make on RB Aaron Jones. With his rookie deal set to expire after 2020, the rising star said he "would love to be a lifelong Packer."
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL