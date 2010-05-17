Jaguars' Mathis skips workout in contract dispute; Del Rio not happy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Pro Bowl cornerback Rashean Mathis skipped the Jaguars' practice Monday to underscore his unhappiness with his current contract, according to coach Jack Del Rio.
Mathis, who has two years remaining on a five-year, $25.5 million extension that he signed in 2005, has said he wants a new deal, and he's using the team's organized team activities to make his point. Even though the practices are voluntary, Del Rio said he expects players to attend.
"We're all free to make choices, but those choices can have consequences," Del Rio said. "I'm not happy with it, he knows that. I intimated to him that I don't agree with it and I don't support it."
According to published reports, Mathis is scheduled to make $3.95 million in 2010 and $4.45 million in 2011.
Mathis, who made his only Pro Bowl after the 2006 season, is entering his eighth NFL season. He finished the last two seasons on injured reserve, with a knee injury in 2008 and a groin pull last season. He has started all 100 games in which he has appeared during his career, and he has 28 interceptions and three touchdowns.
An e-mail to Mathis' agent requesting a comment wasn't returned, and Jaguars general manager Gene Smith wasn't available to comment.
