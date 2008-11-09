Jaguars make veteran linebacker Peterson inactive

Published: Nov 09, 2008 at 04:29 AM

DETROIT -- Jacksonville linebacker Mike Peterson, sent home earlier in the week from practices, did not dress for Sunday's game at Detroit.

According to players, Peterson and coach Jack Del Rio had a confrontation Wednesday during a team meeting when the coach called out the linebacker for a muscle-flexing celebration after he made a sack as the team trailed Cincinnati by 18 last Sunday.

The 10-year veteran rejoined the Jaguars on Friday.

Voted a captain by teammates and clearly the defensive leader, Peterson leads the team with 85 tackles. But he hasn't been one of Del Rio's favorites, especially because Peterson ripped the franchise for not offering him a contract extension during the offseason.

Daryl Smith replaced him in the starting lineup.

Defensive tackle John Henderson missed the game with a knee injury, as did WR Mike Walker.

Lions center Dominic Raiola (hand) also was inactive Sunday, ending a streak of 105 straight starts. Andy McCollum started in his place.

Safety Dwight Smith (foot) also did not dress for the Lions, who were without FB Jerome Felton (ankle) and TE Casey FitzSimmons (ribs).

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

