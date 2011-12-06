Jaguars lose DE Chick to knee injury, sign ex-Patriots WR Price

Published: Dec 06, 2011 at 03:17 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed defensive end John Chick on injured reserve with a knee injury. The team also claimed receiver Taylor Price off waivers from New England and promoted safety Akwasi Owusu-Ansah from the practice squad.

The Jaguars waived tight end Fendi Onobun and waived safety Matt Estrada from the practice squad. Jacksonville also signed linebacker Kevin Malast to the practice squad.

Price, a third-round pick by New England in 2010, was a four-year letterman at Ohio University. He holds the school record with 149 career receptions and ranks second with 2,019 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He played in four games for the Patriots the last two seasons. He was waived Saturday.

Owusu-Ansah, a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2010, was signed to Jacksonville's practice squad last week.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

