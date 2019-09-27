Around the NFL

Jaguars list Jalen Ramsey as questionable vs. Broncos

Published: Sep 27, 2019 at 07:31 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Jalen Ramsey was away from the Jacksonville Jaguars this week as he dealt with an illness and a back injury before traveling to Nashville for the birth of his second child.

But after a long week chock full of absences and doubled-down trade requests, the cornerback could still play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Ramsey was listed as questionable on Jacksonville's injury report Friday to play on Sunday. His injury designation? Back and personal reasons. The corner did not practice this week.

The personal reasons have been resolved; Ramsey welcomed the birth of his daughter, Jags coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Friday, per ESPN. But is Ramsey healthy enough to play, given he missed an entire week of practice, or willing to play, given the recent birth of his child and his still-standing trade request?

While the likelihood is Ramsey will not suit up for the 1-2 Jags, Jacksonville has left the door open for a return by not ruling him out or even doubtful against Denver.

