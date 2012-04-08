Jaguars' Knighton sustains eye injury, undergoes surgery

Published: Apr 08, 2012 at 10:31 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton sustained an eye injury in an incident early Sunday morning and underwent surgery at an area medical center, the team announced on Twitter.

"We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and are not able to further comment at this time," the Jaguars' statement read. "Our concern and our focus is on Terrance and his health and recovery."

Knight has started all but three games for the Jaguars since joining the team in 2009.

He recorded 29 tackles in 13 starts last season.

