Jaguars' Knighton sustains eye injury, undergoes surgery

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton sustained an eye injury in an incident early Sunday morning and underwent surgery at an area medical center, the team announced on Twitter.
"We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and are not able to further comment at this time," the Jaguars' statement read. "Our concern and our focus is on Terrance and his health and recovery."
He recorded 29 tackles in 13 starts last season.