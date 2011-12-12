Jaguars kicker Scobee OK after leaving late vs. Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee likely will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons after leaving the previous game with a leg injury, according to a league source.
Scobee, who's in his eighth year with the Jaguars, aggravated a groin problem Sunday during the Jaguars' 41-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn't handle kicking duties at the end of the game. The Jaguars' two-point conversion attempt on their final touchdown was unsuccessful, and linebacker Russell Allen handled the subsequent kickoff.
A precautionary MRI didn't show any issues, however, and Scobee is expected to be fine.
The Jaguars signed kicker Brandon Coutu to the practice squad Monday as insurance and waived offensive lineman George Bussey and cornerback Talmadge Jackson. If Scobee can't play Thursday at Atlanta, Coutu would be promoted to replace him.
The Jaguars also placed safety Chris Prosinski (thumb) and cornerback T.J. Heath (shoulder) on season-ending injured reserve and signed cornerbacks Darcel McBath and Robert McClain.
