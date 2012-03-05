Jaguars, kicker Scobee can still work on long-term extension

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 03:44 AM

The Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Monday that they have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on kicker Josh Scobee.

Harrison: Truth about free agency

Free agency looms, but don't overvalue the open market. Elliot Harrison says titles aren't won after one big offseason. More ...

General manager Gene Smith told the team's official website that "it is our goal to reach a long-term deal with him," adding that Scobee "is someone that I have great respect for as a player and as a person."

Scobee's agent, Ken Harris, told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora Monday that the kicker is not ready to sign the franchise-tag tender, and is instead determined to reach agreement on a contract extension.

"Josh is obviously disappointed in the choice to use the franchise tender," Harris said. "While we have no plans of signing the tender at this point, we'll see if the long-term contract Josh deserves can eventually be reached."

Scobee can talk to other teams under the non-exclusive franchise tag, but the Jaguars have the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft selections in return if he signs elsewhere.

Scobee, who was set to become a free agent, is expected to earn approximately $2.6 million for the 2012 season.

Monday is the final day that teams can use the franchise tag.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

