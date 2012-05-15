Jaguars' Justin Blackmon will be most impactful offensive rookie

When I evaluated Blackmon's college tape, I saw a routinely dominant playmaker with exceptional skills. At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Blackmon is a big, physical pass catcher with outstanding hands and ball skills. He excels at using his size and strength to create separation from defenders at the top of routes, and is at his best when working over the middle of the field. Blackmon is not a polished route runner, but routinely runs away from defenders on in-breaking routes like slants and square-ins. As a runner, Blackmon shows extraordinary strength and explosiveness with the ball in his hands. He blows through arm tackles and has a knack for turning short passes into big gains in the open field.