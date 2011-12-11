Jaguars' Jones-Drew: Rushing title unimportant without wins

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew is in prime position to take home the NFL rushing title, but that mark doesn't matter to him as much as the 3-9 record his team sports entering Week 14.
With 1,137 rushing yards entering Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones-Drew is in what looks to be a two-man race for the league rushing title with Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (1,134 yards). But with the Jaguars facing a December with no hope of the postseason, Jones-Drew found it hard to revel in his accomplishments.
"I know you probably think I'm bull-jiving you, but I could care less about the rushing title," Jones-Drew said, according to The Florida Times-Union. "I want to win. People remember winners. I mean, tell me who was the rushing leader in '93. Does anybody know? It could have been Emmitt (Smith), but I don't know. You don't know but you know who won the Super Bowl in '93, right? Exactly, so that's what people remember.
"They remember winners and that's what you want your legacy to be, is you're a winner. That's something we have to figure out how to do here, and that's kind of on our shoulders."
Jones-Drew admitted the Jaguars' struggles had taken their toll on him. He said, however, he still envisions playing in the Super Bowl with the team before his career is over.
"I know it's going to happen," he said. "I can't think about it because I've got to worry about the guys I'm going against week after week. ... Right now we're going through this process where we're on the back end of it, so hopefully we can turn it around and get going next year."