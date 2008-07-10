Jaguars' Jones arrested on felony drug charge

Published: Jul 10, 2008 at 04:55 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Matt Jones faces a felony drug charge in his former college town after police say he was inside a car cutting up cocaine with a credit card.

The 25-year-old Jones and two others were arrested early Thursday. A police report said officers approached the car and an officer drew his handgun after Jones did not immediately show his hands.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag filled with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine and a jar with possible marijuana residue.

Jared Hicks and Benjamin Cook were also arrested on misdemeanor drug charges. Jones will be arraigned Friday on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jaguar owner Wayne Weaver said he was waiting to learn details of the case.

"We're trying to investigate that now," Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver said. "We don't have all the facts. We will comment on that once we have all the facts."

Jones was a star quarterback at Arkansas and a first-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2005.

