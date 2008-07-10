Jaguars' Jones arrested on felony drug charge

Published: Jul 10, 2008 at 04:12 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Matt Jones faces a felony drug charge in his former college town after police say officers found him cutting up cocaine with a credit card Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old Jones and two other former Arkansas football players were inside a Toyota SUV in Fayetteville just after 12:40 a.m. Thursday when officers approached. Officers saw a card covered in a white powder in Jones' lap as he used a credit card to scrape it, a police report said.

Officers opened the door and ordered Jones to put his hands in the air. According to the report, Jones kept his left hand out of view, forcing at least one officer to draw his handgun.

Jones, 25-year-old Jared Hicks and 26-year-old Benjamin Cook were arrested. Officers say they searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag filled with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine and a jar with possible marijuana residue.

Officers questioned Jones and he acknowledged the white powder was cocaine, the report said.

The team was waiting to learn details of the case before commenting.

"We're trying to investigate that now," Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver said of Jones' arrest. "We don't have all the facts. We will comment on that once we have all the facts."

Jones was being held Thursday at the Washington County jail on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Officers say Hicks had a small plastic straw coated with suspected cocaine behind his ear. Both Cook and Hicks face misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Neither was in jail Thursday morning, officials said.

Jones was a star quarterback at Arkansas, throwing for 5,857 yards and running for 2,535. He was a first-round draft pick in 2005, and the Jaguars made him a wide receiver.

Jones caught 77 passes for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two pro seasons, but struggled in 2007. Early last season, Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio publicly questioned Jones' on-field demeanor, indicating that he was taking plays off and pouting when he didn't get the ball.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas is making moves ahead of the new league year. The Raiders are expected to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for corner Rock Ya-Sin.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW