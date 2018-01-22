Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: 'No positives' to take from loss

"We played all right, we didn't win, though, so that's what matters at the end of the day," he said. "It's tough, though. We had bigger goals, bigger aspirations, but, I mean, we are pretty pissed off about not winning but at the end of the day we've got to reflect on the season and straddle ourselves to a point that we can learn from each other. To be out there, did our thing to make it this far, but we've got to figure out a way to make it back and then do a little bit extra to make it to the next level."