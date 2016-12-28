Around the NFL

Jaguars interview Tom Coughlin for potential position

Published: Dec 28, 2016

The Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching search is underway.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the team interviewed former Giants and Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin Wednesday. The role, per Rapoport, could be for the head coaching job or as some type of "football czar" position overseeing operations.

Rapoport mentioned on Saturday that the two sides would meet sometime this week. He also mentioned interim head coach Doug Marrone, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as potential candidates Jacksonville might look at.

As long-time Coughlin lieutenant Kevin Gilbride told me last week, the Jaguars job makes some sense logistically for Coughlin. The two-time Super Bowl winner has a home in the area and some of his family is still down there. Coughlin is a family man first and having them close would be a major draw.

Coughlin made the playoffs in four of his first five seasons as Jaguars head coach and twice lost the conference title game. In the 14 seasons since his dismissal, the Jaguars have made the playoffs just twice. Gus Bradley, their most recent head coach, was fired last week after winning just 14 games in four years.

Having Coughlin involved in some way will be an easy sell to a Jaguars fan base desperately looking for a winner. Coughlin has a career 170-150 record and Super Bowl credentials. In public comments over the last few months, he has stated his continued interest in coaching and never seems to act his age (he'll be 71 at the start of the 2017 regular season).

