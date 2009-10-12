Jaguars hope to rebound from off-the-field incidents, blowout loss

Wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker and linebacker Quentin Groves apologized for off-the-field incidents that happened before Sunday's 41-0 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Some of their teammates did the same for what took place on the field.
The Jaguars (2-3) had seven three-and-out possessions, two fumbles and a failed fourth-down conversion on their final 10 drives. They were equally inept on defense, allowing nearly 400 yards and being torched in the secondary for the fourth time in five games this season.
It was the most lopsided loss in Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio's seven seasons, making for a long trip home from the West Coast.
"It's one of those plane rides you never want to take, across the country after a bad loss," Nwaneri said. "Guys were upset, guys were frustrated. We knew we had a bad game. But we took it like men. You take your medicine and try to come back and be better."
Sims-Walker was inactive for the game after violating an unspecified team rule Friday, and Groves was involved in a three-car accident at Jacksonville International Airport shortly before the team's charter flight left for Seattle earlier in the day.
Both players apologized Monday.
"It was embarrassing," said Sims-Walker, who declined to reveal why he was benched and fined. "I learned a lot from it and I'm ready to move on. I couldn't even look nobody in the eyes. It was all me. It was my fault, and I put them in a bad situation and felt like I let a lot of people down. I take full responsibility for it."
Sims-Walker insisted that it would never happen again. Groves did the same.
Groves was trying to change lanes when he hit one car, causing it to spin around. Another car slammed into Groves' Cadillac Escalade. The two other drivers sustained minor injuries. Groves missed the flight, was fined by the team and had to buy a plane ticket to Seattle.
"When something like this happens, it kind of tears away at me," said Groves, whose recent play got him demoted to third team. "I don't want anyone to be in the situation I'm in right now."
