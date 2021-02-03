Jaguars hire former Ravens LB Zach Orr as outside linebackers coach

Zach Orr's coaching career is heading to Jacksonville.

The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, whose playing career was cut short, officially signed on to be the Jaguars outside linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per Orr's agent.

After going undrafted in 2014, Orr played three seasons with the Ravens. In his final season in 2016, he compiled a whopping 133 tackles and 3 INTs. However, a congenital neck/spine condition forced the linebacker to retire at just 25 years old.

Orr has been an assistant with the Ravens for the past several seasons.

He'll take over a position-coach role in Jacksonville under Urban Meyer at just 28 years old.