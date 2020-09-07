Around the NFL

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'

Published: Sep 07, 2020 at 12:23 AM
Jacksonville's busy offseason created a public perception not shared by those within the organization.

The consensus opinion regarding the flurry of moves that sent away players once believed to be in the team's future plans suggests that the team is tanking the 2020 season. Gardner Minshew flatly addressed and promptly dismissed the notion on Thursday but, as the season draws near, that conversation will only get louder, even moreso if the Jaguars get off to a bad start.

As of Saturday's cutdown deadline, Jacksonville now boasts the youngest roster in the NFL, a distinction that will come with an additional set of growing pains on top of building on-field chemistry in the midst of an unusual season. General manager Dave Caldwell wants to see how all the turnover translates on the football field before conceding mediocrity.

"Before we decide where we are or where we stand, let us play some games and let's see where we are," Caldwell told reporters Saturday. "Let's see how these young guys are and I know the 53 players in this locker room are excited to be here and are excited for their ability to go out there and put a good brand of football out there."

In less than 12 months, the team has traded veterans Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Nick Foles, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, before releasing Leonard Fournette last week. The remaining Jags will be tested immediately. Their first two games are against the Colts and Titans, a pair of AFC South teams expected to make playoff pushes. Caldwell, interestingly, believes he's put together a roster that can win now as well.

"We do and like I said before, let us play the season and don't count these players out," he said. "I love this team. I love the energy this team brings. I love some of the veteran leadership we brought in with Joe Schobert [and] Tyler Eifert. We're not that young on offense. You have a guy like Chris Conley. The offensive line has all played a lot of games together. Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, we have guys. D.J. Chark Jr. So, don't count this team out yet and I think they'll tell you the same thing. We can't afford a rebuilding year and that's not our mindset. Our mindset is to put the best team out there to play, to compete, and to win.

"We feel like these guys, the guys in this locker room, nobody has seen them play together. Nobody has seen them play a game so, like I said, we're going to know where we measure up."

The opening kickoff is less than a week away.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension
news

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension

Cameron Heyward has evolved into one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are now paying him like it. The All-Pro defensive tackle has agreed to a four-year extension worth $65.6 million, Ian Rapoport reports.
Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad
news

Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad

Brandon Carr is back with the Cowboys. The veteran cornerback visited Dallas last week and signed to its practice squad Sunday, the team announced. Carr had remained a free-agent throughout the offseason after the Ravens declined his option in March. 
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

Bears officially announce Mitch Trubisky as starting QB

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Sunday that QB Mitch Trubisky will start under center for Chicago in Week 1, beating out Nick Foles to win the job.
Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad
news

Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Quarterback Josh Rosen plans to join the Buccaneers practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources familiar with the transaction. He went unclaimed off waivers earlier in the day.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Sunday's waiver claims and notable roster news

The Bucs sign Josh Rosen to their practice squad. Shaquem Griffin goes unclaimed off waivers. Plus, other waiver claims and roster news from Sunday.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Former Browns WR Antonio Calloway to join Dolphins practice squad

Former Browns receiver Antonio Callaway is returning home after agreeing to sign with the Dolphins practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards
news

Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards

Defensive end Mario Edwards, who spent last season with the Saints, has agreed to terms on a deal to join the Bears, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
Veteran RB Adrian Peterson signing with Lions two days after Washington release
news

Veteran RB Adrian Peterson signing with Lions two days after Washington release

Two days after being released by the Washington Football Team, veteran running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to join the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per informed sources.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to 1-year deal worth up to $15M with Titans 

Coveted free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport. The Pro Bowl defensive end is expected to sign a one-year deal worth more than $12 million.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery reacts as he heads onto the field during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

GM Roseman: Eagles 'not actively shopping' WR Alshon Jeffery

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman cleared the air on Saturday in regards to the future of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has been a rumored trade candidate in recent days.
Devonta Freeman, corredor de los Falcons de Atlanta, realiza un acarreo en el encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville, el domingo 22 de diciembre de 2019 (AP Foto/Danny Karnik)
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars have a void at running back after releasing Leonard Fournette. Will Devonta Freeman fill it? The two-time Pro Bowler is visiting Jacksonville, Tom Pelissero reports.  
