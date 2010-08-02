Jaguars, first-round draft pick Alualu finally agree on deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tyson Alualu has a surprise waiting for him when he gets to Jacksonville's training camp: a matchup in the "Oklahoma drill" against fellow Hawaiian and childhood friend Vince Manuwai.
Alualu, the 10th overall pick in April's draft, ended a five-day holdout Monday by agreeing to a five-year contract worth $28 million. The deal, which came a day after the Jaguars prematurely announced it, includes $17.5 million guaranteed.
The former California defensive tackle is expected to arrive in Jacksonville on Tuesday. He should be on the field a short time later.
And Manuwai will be waiting.
The 333-pound guard, an eight-year veteran, requested a matchup against Alualu in the one-on-one drill that has become an annual tradition during Jacksonville's first full-pads practice. Alualu missed that session Sunday night, but coach Jack Del Rio honored Manuwai's request and scheduled a special edition Tuesday.
"Oh yeah, he'll definitely have one," Del Rio said. "Mr. Vince Manuwai would like to welcome him. Since they grew up in the same neighborhood, he'd like to welcome him to the NFL, and so they're going to have an Oklahoma drill."
Alualu and Manuwai grew up across the street from each other in the Honolulu projects. Both made it to the NFL, although Alualu's path wasn't nearly as smooth.
One of nine children raised in a Polynesian culture that centers on family and faith, Alualu was badly homesick when he left for college at Cal. He considered dropping out as a freshman, but instead went home, married his high school sweetheart and returned to Berkley with their newborn son.
The decision paid dividends.
Alualu started 39 of 51 games for the Bears and finished with 16 sacks and 190 tackles. Most draft pundits considered him a late first-round pick, mostly because there were questions about whether he would play tackle or end.
"I definitely feel I can come in and give them what they are looking for," Alualu said during offseason workouts. "I don't want to disappoint anybody. I will definitely give them my all. I'm ready to come in and compete and try to earn that spot."
Although no one projected Alualu to get drafted so high, he silenced some critics with his performance in minicamp and organized team activities. He showed solid footwork, even better hands, and dominated matchups with veteran offensive linemen.
"No one had him projected as a first-rounder," agent Kenneth Zuckerman said. "For him, this has been an amazing story."
The Jaguars had hoped to get Alualu in camp on time, especially after lengthy holdouts by first-rounders Derrick Harvey (33 days in 2008) and Eugene Monroe (12 days in 2009), but negotiations were slow last week. Things heated up when several of the top-10 picks started to sign, and the Jaguars offered the $28 million deal.
Alualu's agent told team officials he liked the deal and would suggest that his client accept. But Alualu wanted time to talk to his family and "pray on it." The Jaguars seemingly got mixed signals, though, believing Zuckerman told them Alualu had signed off on the deal.
Del Rio and general manager Gene Smith announced after practice Sunday night that Alualu had agreed to terms and was getting on a flight from Honolulu. But Zuckerman quickly dispelled the notion, saying Alualu was still mulling the offer.
He eventually accepted -- and now has a much-hyped showdown looming with Manuwai.
"I think it's important to have him here and we're looking forward to getting him here and getting to work," Del Rio said.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press