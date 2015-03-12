Around the NFL

Jaguars fans put up billboard for DeMarco Murray

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 01:02 AM

Did they do this for Toby Gerhart? I can't remember.

Down in Jacksonville at the moment, a group of Jaguars fans have bought some space on a digital billboard that begs former Cowboys star running back DeMarco Murray to sign with the team in free agency.

The calls for Murray's services come amid a bit of a bidding war for the 2014 offensive player of the year. Sam Bradford is championing his arrival in Philadelphia and Michael Irvin is demanding Jerry Jones overpay to get him back.

For Murray, the safe place is obviously back in Dallas behind one of the league's most dominant offensive lines. The most exciting place is probably lined up with his former college teammate, Bradford, in Chip Kelly's Eagles offense.

But if it's about being wanted and paid, which it always is, could Jacksonville be the answer?

First off, we're excited to see this level of fanfare for an every down running back again. Could we see a billboard for a center or right tackle next?

Also, one has to appreciate a Jaguars fan base that is reveling in the massive amount of cap space that general manager Dave Caldwell has to throw around. Despite some silly predictions to the contrary, he seems content at emptying his pockets.

Now the question is whether or not the same Jaguars fans step their game up as the bidding war intensifies. Maybe two billboards? Maybe a round of golf at TPC Sawgrass?

Seriously, though, did Gerhart get a billboard?

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints coach Sean Payton: Taunting is 'being over-officiated'

The taunting topic isn't going away as the season grows older. Saints coach Sean Payton tackled the subject during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and was honest in his assessment.
news

Matt Nagy: Time for reeling Bears to 'pick the pieces up' following bye

The Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. The hope is the bye week proves more beneficial than it was in 2020, but Nagy knows the bye alone isn't enough to suddenly turn Chicago into a winning team.
news

Sean Payton: QB Trevor Siemian has 'graded out well' despite Saints' consecutive losses

The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ was lost for the rest of 2021. With ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately if not better than Winston.
news

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

When Davante Adams sees ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.
news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn't practice; Tim Boyle takes first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW