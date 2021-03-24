Jaguars sign QB C.J. Beathard to two-year, $5M deal 

The Jacksonville Jaguars added depth to their QB room.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jags are expected to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, per a source informed of the situation. He's set to receive a two-year, $5 million deal plus incentives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The team announced the move Wednesday.
The former third-round pick spent four years with the Niners, primarily as a backup splitting time with reserve signal-caller Nick Mullens under Kyle Shanahan.
Beathard started 12 games during his career with San Francisco, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 3,469 yards, 18 TDs to 13 INTs, and averaging 7.0 yards per attempt.
A tough QB, Beathard is capable of running an offense, getting into the right play, and running a chain-moving offense. While he doesn't boast high-octane attributes, his intelligence, mobility and starting experience give him an edge if called upon in a pinch.
With the Jags expected to draft Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, Beathard owns the experience to contribute to the QB room but not threaten the rookie who might go through ups and downs.
Adding Beathard could signal a trade of Gardner Minshew is coming down the pike. Coach Urban Meyer said last week the club hadn't engaged in trade talks for the former Jags starter but shipping out the mustachioed man who jumpstarted a mania makes sense in the grand scheme.