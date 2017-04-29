Jaguars draft WR Dede Westbrook in fourth round

The team on Saturday grabbed Dede Westbrook out of Oklahoma with the 110th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. It's a selection that comes with a certain amount of controversy.
Westbrook, a Heisman Trophy finalist, was arrested twice on misdemeanor family violence complaints prior to his arrival at Oklahoma, first in 2012 and again in 2013.
"There were some disagreements in the past that were cleared up years ago," Westbrook said in a December statement. "We have resolved our issues and are focused on the future."
The Jaguars feel comfortable enough with Westbrook's past, choosing to add him to a receiver room that also includes Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have an in-depth understanding of his background and spoke to many at Oklahoma, who provided great insight on him.
He will compete in the slot and outside for the Jags, who see him as a high-value pick, Rapoport added. Westbrook also will likely compete on special teams, specifically on punt returns.
"I've heard other scouts compare him to Will Fuller but that's just too much in my opinion," one AFC scout said of Westbrook, per NFL Network's Lance Zierlein. "Fuller's football speed was off the charts. Fuller would get his separation on speed alone but I think Westbrook is helped out a little bit by the offense Oklahoma runs. I like him but I don't 'Will Fuller like him.'"
Last season, the 6-foot, 176-pound Westbrook nabbed 74 passes for 1,465 yards and 16 touchdowns, good enough to help him win the 2016 Biletnikoff Award as college football's top receiver.
Drawing comparisons to Travis Benjamin, Westbrook brings good speed and big-play ability to a Jaguars offense that desperately needs quarterback Blake Bortles to step up in a major way for Jacksonville in 2017.
With a prospect like Westbrook on the roster, Bortles has another resource at his disposal to make that happen.