Around the NFL

Jaguars' Denard Robinson out for year with foot sprain

Published: Dec 10, 2014 at 07:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Denard Robinson's promising season is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that the second-year running back is out for the year with the foot sprain he suffered against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It puts to bed an encouraging campaign that saw Robinson lead the team with 582 yards and four touchdowns at 4.3 yards per clip. The former Michigan quarterback also accounted for 124 yards off 23 grabs, helping the Jaguars to offset a disappointing year from offseason addition Toby Gerhart.

We don't see Robinson as a long-term featured back, but he's a tantalizing complimentary weapon who made good on Jacksonville's early faith in his abilities. His game-breaking talents have a place in this offense next season and beyond.

Over the next three weeks, Storm Johnson and Jordan Todman will get looks in the backfield with Gerhart getting another shot to prove he's worth the three-year, $10.5 million contract he inked in March.

