Jaguars decide to re-sign WR Williamson to one-year deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed receiver Troy Williamson to a one-year deal, according to a league source.
Williamson, a former first-round pick with the Minnesota Vikings, was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. He had an excellent preseason with Jacksonville and seemed in line for an uptick in his numbers, but missed the final 14 games of the season with a torn labrum suffered in Week 2.
Williamson has appeared in just 10 games over the past two seasons, with eight catches over that span. However, he is still just 26 and has great speed.
Coming off the injury and with limited production in prior years, he opted to take the one-year deal from the Jaguars.
With Jacksonville releasing veteran Torry Holt last week, there could be more of an opportunity for Williamson in 2010.