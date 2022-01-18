Jaguars DE Lerentee McCray arrested, charged with eluding police in chase

Published: Jan 18, 2022 at 06:59 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end ﻿Lerentee McCray﻿ made an obscene hand gesture at a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said Tuesday.

McCray, 31, was arrested early Sunday, booked in the Lake County Jail and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to jail and police records. The charge is a second-degree felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond about seven hours later, according to jail records.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information," the Jaguars said Tuesday in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

McCray was initially clocked doing 88 mph in a 50-mph zone by the Fruitland Park Police Department, police said. An officer attempted to pull him over, but McCray flashed him his middle finger, honked his horn and took off. Officers ended their chase after McCray reached speeds deemed unsafe.

McCray was later pulled over by Tavares Police Department officers, who said McCray "appeared to have an altered mental state." He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

While McCray was being treated, the Fruitland Park police officer who initially tried to pull him over advised him of the charges and said he replied: "Oh, that was you? My bad."

McCray was cited for speeding and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.

McCray, who played collegiately at Florida, is an eight-year NFL veteran and has been mostly a special teams regular for the Jaguars over the last five seasons. He also played for Denver and Buffalo. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Related Content

news

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Rick Spielman on playoffs, elite QBs & roster building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. 
news

Derek Carr trade? Potential landing spots for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

With the Las Vegas Raiders in a transitional state, could Derek Carr be traded this offseason? Marc Sessler explores potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
news

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coach

Among a deep list of candidates for the Jaguars' head coaching job, it appears Bill O'Brien won't be rising to the top. The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team's choice, according to Mike Garafolo. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW